Kansas chase suspect William Roberts arrested in Virginia

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSLS) – According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, William Jason Roberts has been apprehended by Mecklenburg County authorities in Virginia. Roberts was taken into custody without incident.

Roberts led Sedgwick County authorities on a chase near Newton last week where he later stole a vehicle and eluded police.

Roberts is wanted out of Aurora, Colorado in connection to a vehicular assault that left one woman in a coma. He then rammed two squad cars in Dillon, Colorado, leading police on a short chase as well. Law enforcement found his abandoned vehicle in Frisco, Colorado a few days ago, but that was the last any Law enforcement had seen of him until last night.

This story is still developing.

