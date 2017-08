DJ Fisher is a sports agent based out of Miami, Florida. He’s from Wichita, and loves to give back to his hometown. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday he put on the Just a Kid from Wichita basketball camp, held at the Wichita Sports Forum.

Two former players from Wichita helped. Southeast alum Joe Mitchell, as well as East alum Jawanza Poland. The three gentlemen want to encourage, motivate, and inspire the youth from Wichita. Watch the video above to learn more.