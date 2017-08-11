I-235/US 54 lane and ramp closures to affect Saturday traffic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Construction crews will be doing bridge work Saturday morning under I-235.

According to Tom Hein of KDOT, at 5:00 a.m. Saturday eastbound and westbound US 54 will be reduced to one lane for each direction under I-235. Northbound and southbound I-235 is already reduced to single lane traffic over US 54.

All four cloverleaf ramps in the I-235/US 54 interchange will be closed. This closes the northbound I-235 ramp to westbound US 54 and the southbound I-235 ramp to eastbound US 54.

Bridge repair work over US 54 lanes is expected to be completed by 7:00 p.m. Saturday and US 54 will return to two lane traffic for each direction and ramps in the NE and SW quadrants of the cloverleaf ramps will be re-opened.

The following ramps will remain closed after the overhead bridgework:

southbound I-235 ramp to westbound US 54

westbound US 54 ramp to southbound I-235

eastbound US 54 ramp to northbound I-235

eastbound US 54 ramp to West Street

You can see all the project traffic alterations at www.235red.org.