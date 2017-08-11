Great Bend fire chief retiring

Great Bend Fire Chief Mike Napolitano (KSN File Photo)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has confirmed that Great Bend Fire Chief Mike Napolitano is retiring.

So far, the city of Great Bend hasn’t released any information. KSN asked Napolitano why he is retiring, but he wouldn’t give us any other details as to why.

KSN will follow this story and bring you any updates as more information gets released.

