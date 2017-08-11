GOP campaign operative encourages Kid Rock to run for Senate

The Associated Press Published:
Kid Rock
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Kid Rock performs before the Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. The musician from suburban Detroit is teasing his potential 2018 U.S. Senate candidacy, though it is news to Michigan Republicans. Kid Rock, who was born Robert Ritchie, said Wednesday, July 12, 2017, that a website hinting at his campaign —www.kidrockforsenate.com — is legit. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of a super PAC aligned with Senate GOP leadership is encouraging performer Kid Rock to run for Senate against Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

The comments from Steven Law on C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” program Friday were surprising. Law insisted he was quite serious, saying his group would be “very interested” in a Kid Rock candidacy.

Kid Rock has made some moves to consider the race, including creating a campaign website. Law pointed to a recent poll in which the entertainer trailed Stabenow by eight points, saying it’s “not a bad place to start.”

Law said he hadn’t spoken with Kid Rock, whose given name is Robert James Ritchie. But he said that despite the entertainer’s redneck image, “He’s a pretty smart guy.”

Related Posts