Fatality wreck leaves one dead in east Wichita overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- One person is dead following a fatal wreck in east Wichita.

According to Sgt. Paul Kimble with the Wichita Police Department, officers arrived around 11:15pm to a residential area near the 2700 block of east 21st Street. There, they discovered a white SUV that drove through a residential area’s back fencing.

One person was pronounced dead on scene. Kimble said that person was young, but would not specify age at this time.

An adult was transported with critical injuries to a local hospital.

Many vehicles from Wichita Fire Department were also present on scene.

“The vehicle had overturned, so they had to check the vehicle they had to make sure the vehicle was secure, we wanted to make sure there were no other victims underneath the vehicle or anything of that nature. So a lot of fire equipment is on scene to basically protect the scene, protect the workers and anyone else that could be involved,” Kimble said.