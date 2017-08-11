6-year-old boy identified in fatal rollover accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 6-year-old boy was killed in a wreck in east Wichita Thursday. Police arrived around 11:15 p.m. to a residential area near 21st and Rock Road. There, they discovered a white Jeep 4×4 that crashed through and fence and rolled over.

“The vehicle was traveling westbound on 21st when it crossed the double yellow line, over corrected, and struck a curb,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “The vehicle crossed the double yellow line a second time, over corrected, and struck a curb for a second time. The vehicle rolled multiple times and came to a stop behind a home.”

Police said the boy, identified by his family as Daniel Ware, and his 23-year-old father were ejected. The father was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Right now, police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“The Wichita Police Department is saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and friends of those involved,” said Davidson.

The family has started a GoFundMe account for the boy. In a statement to KSN, the family said Daniel was known as Danny boy. They said he was a loving, bright child interested in music, school, and his Native American community. They also say he loved Ninja Turtles.

