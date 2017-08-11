3 people killed, 2 children hurt in wreck in eastern Kansas

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (AP)

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people died and two children were hurt in a collision in eastern Kansas.

The accident happened Thursday night on Kansas 32 in Edwardsville, about 15 miles east of Kansas City, Kansas.

Investigators say a car driven by 42-year-old Aaron Ashlock of Kansas City, Kansas, was traveling west when it crossed the median and hit a car driven by 29-year-old Sarah Galutia of Overland Park.

Ashlock and Galutia died in the crash, along with 33-year-old Ashley Gonzalez of Shawnee, who was a passenger in Galutia’s car.

Gonzalez’s 11- and 12-year-old daughters were injured. No information has been released on their conditions.

