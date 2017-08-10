‘Weekend Update: Summer Edition’ arrives

(NBC) – While President Trump is taking some time away from Washington this week, not everyone is getting out of the office.

“Saturday Night Live” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che reunite tonight under the bright lights of Studio 8-H for “Weekend Update Summer Edition.”

“It’s going to be more of the same but looser, funner, and we’re going to be able to experiment a little bit more,” Che says.

They won’t have to tinker with the formula too much after Saturday Night Live had its best season in 25 years, with 22 Emmy nominations.

The recent success could be attributed to a “Trump-bump,” and they’ll keep riding that horse.

The four episodes will air in prime-time before a live audience, starting tonight at 8 p.m. on KSN.