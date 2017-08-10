USD 259 welcomes 450 new teachers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 400 new teachers and staff will be at Northwest High for New Staff Orientation. They can expect a big, energizing welcome to the Wichita Public Schools family.

Staff orientation will start off with a mini pep rally with the Northwest pep band, cheer squad and army cadets. Then, Superintendent Alicia Thompson will welcome them to the school district.

School staff will hit the ground running, going to workshops throughout the day to get to know the district. They’ll learn about district initiatives, expectations, curriculum and the district’s behavior systems.

According to officials, it’s important to provide new staff support.

“The purpose is to start their year off strong, give them the support that’s needed, so when they head back into their classrooms, they have everything that they need to start off strong and support our students,” said lead mentor, Andrea Palmer.

Every college-to-classroom teacher gets a mentor. This mentor will meet with them throughout the year, observe them and help support them with any questions they may have.

For those veteran teachers that come from another school district, they get “building buddies.” These people teach them tips and tricks — important things they need to know about the school.

The district administration also provides support to new teachers. School officials said it’s the support they provide that helps Wichita Public Schools stand out from other districts.

“Our retention is high when we look at providing intentional support for those first-year teachers,” Palmer said.

It’s no secret that teacher retention and the shortage of teachers have been issues in Kansas.

At the Wichita school district, there will be 450 new faces — a number, district officials said, is still short of what they need. The district still has 55 open positions.

Statewide, schools are experiencing a teacher shortage, so the number isn’t shocking to school officials. However, they said they’re happy with how many new teacher they hired compared to past years.

In 2016, the district hired around 350 teachers. In 2015, there were around 300 new hires, and in 2014, around 350.

School officials said they’re excited to welcome 450 new faces to the district.

“I’m excited to think about 450 people want to make Wichita Public Schools their career and make a difference in students’ lives,” said Palmer.

New Staff Orientation will continue on Friday. The first day of school for students is August 23.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.