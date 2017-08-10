The City of Wichita shares preliminary designs of new Naftzger Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A second round of meetings was held Thursday to discuss new plans for Naftzger Park.

The City of Wichita wants to improve Naftzger Park, and tonight it revealed the latest concepts based on public meetings. These concepts come just a couple of weeks after the city asked for public input on the first set of designs.

There are four new designs and they all offer open space for up to 1,500 people and also a dog park.

“I think they need basic needs out that could be met very easily just by accommodating restrooms and drinking fountains,” said one local resident at the meeting who did not want to disclose his name. “Leave room for the homeless. Let them have their place.”

Another resident was pleased the city welcomed the input from community members.

“I love the fact that we can actually bring the community together to discuss what we feel needs to be incorporated with the park and what we want to see for the future of the park,” said Raymond Ortiz, Wichita resident.

If you are interested in the future plans of Naftzger Park and you want to voice your opinion, another session will be held Friday morning from 7:30 to 9:30 at 523 E Douglas.

