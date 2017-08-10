Storms, baseball-sized hail hit WaKeeney

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms are hitting WaKeeney hard with rain and heavy hail. Baseball-sized hail has been reported.
According to Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Higway Patrol, a semi-truck has blown over near WaKeeney on I-70. Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the storm passes.
An injury crash was also reported on I-70 at mile post 130.
Many cars have broken windows and damage in a lot near WaKeeney.
