Storms, baseball-sized hail hit WaKeeney

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms are hitting WaKeeney hard with rain and heavy hail. Baseball-sized hail has been reported.

According to Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Higway Patrol, a semi-truck has blown over near WaKeeney on I-70. Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the storm passes.

An injury crash was also reported on I-70 at mile post 130.

Many cars have broken windows and damage in a lot near WaKeeney.

Now just had an injury crash reported on I-70 at mile post 130. PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE INTO THIS AREA UNTIL STORM PASSES. https://t.co/P4Dc5SurET — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) August 10, 2017

Baseball size hail & semi-truck has blown over by Wakeeney on I-70. Avoid this area until the storm has passed. No power in Wakeeney. #kswx pic.twitter.com/RBo7Pps9ka — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) August 10, 2017

