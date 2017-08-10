Sen. Moran continues tour with stop in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Congress is on a break until after Labor Day, so congressmen have gone back to their home states to meet with constituents.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran continued his listening tour Thursday with a stop in Great Bend where a lot of questions were asked about the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act and reshape health care policy.

“Hospital works, doctors, nurses, they’re the ones that understand what people need,” said a man in the crowd.

“I would like you to explain your vote on the skinny repeal,” asked a man in the crowd.

Senator Moran said there are parts of the ACA worth saving and others worth fixing.

“Can we as policy issues figure out how you take care of people with a pre-existing need, at the same time do something about the cost of co-payments and deductibles and premiums?” asked Sen. Moran.

Moran said Senate Republicans will not be able to manage that balancing act themselves and opposed the secretive way repeal bills were drafted.

“The full Senate, the entire Congress working together from across the country, through committee hearings, through a legitimate legislative process, I actually think something could be done and something beneficial,” said Sen. Moran.

The value of bipartisanship was a theme throughout the town hall.

“If I don’t find a way to work with people on the coasts, I don’t have much of a chance of accomplishing the things that we want to accomplish on behalf of the people of my state,” explained Senator Moran.

He said there was blame to share for the gridlock.

“This divide is not just members of Congress,” said Sen. Moran. “It’s our constituents, too, who don’t want you to budge one inch and they can’t figure out how nothing gets done.”

Senator Moran will make stops in Cheyenne County and Rawlins County on Friday. Congress will be back in session September 5.

