Reno Co. deputy adds new family member, Dodge the dog

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy VanWey has only been on patrol since April, but a call earlier this week ended up changing his family.

Deputy VanWey responded to an animal welfare call in Reno County Tuesday which resulted in a new pet for the VanWey Family.

“My wife named him Dodge,” explained VanWey. “Cause he dodged a bullet.”

KSN photojournalist, Merry Murray, spent some time with VanWey Thursday. She has more of the heart-warming story in the video above.

