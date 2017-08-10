Probable cause affidavit details shooting at Ruben’s Mexican Grill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We are learning more about the robbery at Ruben’s Mexican Grill that left the restaurant owner in critical condition.

The probable cause affidavit shows an employee of Ruben’s Mexican grill was taking out the trash when a man armed with a gun confronted him.

Once inside the restaurant, the suspect demanded cash which led to an exchange of gunfire with restaurant owner Ruben Acosta.

The suspect then grabbed the money and fled. About seven minutes later, police received a call reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of E 8th Street. There authorities found Reginald Kane on a porch suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police also found a glove, ski mask and blood inside Kane’s car.

Kane was taken to the hospital, later released and then booked into jail for attempted first degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Ruben Acosta was shot three times. He was in the hospital for several weeks, but has since been released.

