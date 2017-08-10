President Trump: Maybe “Fire And Fury” wasn’t enough

NBC News Published:

(NBC News) – President Donald Trump issued another stern warning to North Korea Thursday, saying the country’s leaders “better get their act together or they’re going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble in this world.”

President Trump’s comments came as North Korea claims it’s finalizing plans for a missile strike into the waters near Guam. The U.S. territory could be hit just 14 minutes after launch.

The Pentagon, meanwhile, is eyeing a preemptive strike with B1 bombers, targeting nearly two dozen North Korean military sites.

“The problem is no matter what military action the US might take, there would certainly be retaliation on the part of the North Koreans,” warns former Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James.

Even with his tough talk, President Trump added he is still willing to negotiate.

 

