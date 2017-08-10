One person dead after 3-vehicle crash in Trego County

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One woman has died after a three-vehicle crash in Trego County Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-70 near U-238.

Gail Moller, 56, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was killed after the Suzuki she was travelling in was rear-ended.

A driver in a Buick rear-ended Moller’s Suzuki in the passing lane of westbound I-70. The Buick’s rear end swung to the right and collided with the rear end of a Volvo that was traveling in the right-hand lane.

The Buick came to rest on its wheels facing south in the passing lane. The Suzuki slid across the I-70 median and came to a stop on its wheels facing north in the passing land of eastbound I-70.

All of the drivers and the passengers involved were wearing their seat belts.

It is unclear if the severe weather played a factor in the crash.

