One person dead after 3-vehicle crash in Trego County

By Published:

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One woman has died after a three-vehicle crash in Trego County Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-70 near U-238.

Gail Moller, 56, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was killed after the Suzuki she was travelling in was rear-ended.

A driver in a Buick rear-ended Moller’s Suzuki in the passing lane of westbound I-70. The Buick’s rear end swung to the right and collided with the rear end of a Volvo that was traveling in the right-hand lane.

The Buick came to rest on its wheels facing south in the passing lane. The Suzuki slid across the I-70 median and came to a stop on its wheels facing north in the passing land of eastbound I-70.

All of the drivers and the passengers involved were wearing their seat belts.

It is unclear if the severe weather played a factor in the crash.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s