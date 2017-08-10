Kansas Highway Patrol inspects USD 259 buses

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were busy inspecting 350 school buses for USD 259. (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The start of school is just now weeks away. Soon, buses hauling students to class will be hitting the road.

On Thursday, the Kansas Highway Patrol was busy inspecting 350 school buses for First Student in Wichita.

Troopers were checking the exteriors, steering, exits, and first aid supplies. School buses that do not pass inspection are not issued a decal.  If buses do not have a decal, they can’t haul children.

“If we find a defect or something that is not safe on the inspection form, we will fail that bus,” said Trooper Chad Crittenden. “Most of the time, the mechanics will have a light bulb or buzzer fixed relatively quickly.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol said they inspect around 11,000 school buses in Kansas each year.

