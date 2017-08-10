Hays police searching for burglary suspects

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Hays police are searching for two suspects who burglarized a business Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 4300 block of vine Street. Video captured the two breaking into the business.

If you recognize the suspects in this video or have any information regarding this crime, please call the Hays Police Department at 625-1030.

