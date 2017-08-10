Former Phillipsburg high school player gets scholarship surprise

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNW) – A former Kansas high school player gets a scholarship surprise

Minnesota Gopher Football specialist Justin Juenemann, from Phillipsburg, learned of his scholarship in an unconventional way with the help of Coach P.J. Fleck and Kyle Tanner, a patient from the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Justin met Kyle during a visit to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Kyle delivered the news in the form of a gun and a t-shirt. The t-shirt said, “Justin, congrats on earning a scholarship!”

“When he (Coach P.J. Fleck) singled me out I was surprised,” Juenemann told ESPN in an interview. “As a kicker on the team, a third string kicker, I would have never thought he would pick me as his favorite player.”

Juenemann is a walk-on to the team. He is a fifth year senior.

