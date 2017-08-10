Former Phillipsburg high school player gets scholarship surprise

By Published: Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNW) – A former Kansas high school player gets a scholarship surprise

Minnesota Gopher Football specialist Justin Juenemann, from Phillipsburg, learned of his scholarship in an unconventional way with the help of Coach P.J. Fleck and Kyle Tanner, a patient from the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Justin met Kyle during a visit to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Kyle delivered the news in the form of a gun and a t-shirt. The t-shirt said, “Justin, congrats on earning a scholarship!”

“When he (Coach P.J. Fleck) singled me out I was surprised,” Juenemann told ESPN in an interview. “As a kicker on the team, a third string kicker, I would have never thought he would pick me as his favorite player.”

Juenemann is a walk-on to the team. He is a fifth year senior.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s