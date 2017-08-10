Do all sex offenders show up on the sex offender registry?

(KSNW) We continue to look into the background of the man arrested and accused of killing a Newton mother and her four-year-old daughter.

As we’ve reported Hawkins was arrested by police in Taylor, Texas. But now we’re learning more about his background.

Hawkins was convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in McPherson County, the city where he registered, when he was under the age of 18.

It’s Kansas law, if a person is convicted of a sex offense, he or she has three days to register in at the law enforcement agency in that county where they are living.

“Once they do that we generally won’t see them again until the next 90 days when they come in and re-register or verify their registration,” says Lieutenant Lin Din Dehning of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

But if he was a registered sex offender, wouldn’t you be able to find him?

KSN searched the KBI sex offender registry and the Harvey County Sex Offender registry, but his name never showed up.

KBI Communications Director Melissa Underwood says in juveniles cases, unless convicted after their adult, it may never show on public record.

“A judge has complete discretion as to whether that juvenile’s record goes on the public registry or not,” says Underwood.

After he turned 18, Hawkins, moved to Harvey County.

Underwood says, “They have a requirement if they move out of that county to then report to that Sheriff’s Office.”

But when Hawkins didn’t, the Harvey county court issued a complaint and summons for Hawkins.

That was the first time since he was convicted that the media would find out that he was a registered sex offender.

The Newton Police Department announced there is going to be a candlelight vigil Friday night at 8 p.m. just north of Roanoke court, to remember the victims.