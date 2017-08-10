Candlelight vigil planned for mother and daughter who were murdered

Alyssa Runyon and Zaylynn Paz (Photo courtesy Runyon Memorial GoFundMe)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Police Department announced Thursday that a candlelight vigil will be held Friday in memory of Alyssa Runyon and her four-year-old daughter, Zaylynn Paz.

The vigil will be held in the grassy space north of Roanoke Ct. at 8:00 p.m. The event will be a time for the Newton community to come together and remember the mother and daughter who were murdered earlier this week.

