“Airline Angel” delivers cancer medication

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (WPXI) – For Stacy Hurt of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, losing her luggage felt like a matter of life and death.

Hurt is battling Stage 4 colon cancer.

She was able to catch an earlier-than-planned flight back to Pittsburgh from Nashville last month, ahead of another round of chemo the next day.

Her bag was stowed on her original, later flight, which ended up being cancelled.

“When my luggage didn’t come in when it was supposed to, I called Southwest at Pittsburgh International Airport,” she says.

A woman named Sarah picked up the phone.

“I told her how important it was for me to have my luggage because of my items for chemotherapy,” Hurt says.

“She said, ‘I’ll have it delivered to you no matter what time it is,’ and she left me a voicemail at 2:53 a.m. telling me that she was delivering my luggage to my house herself and it was on my porch when I woke up in the morning with all my items.”

Hurt says Sarah’s kindness has restored her faith in humanity.

“She’s a true angel from heaven,” Hurt said. “She made a huge difference in my life; I can’t thank her enough and tell her how much I love her.”

Hurt says she’s going for chemo treatment No. 52 in two weeks, and told us she’s happy to have people like Sarah on her side.