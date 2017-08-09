Woman sells wedding ring for downtown grocery store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This week we learned that the downtown grocery store that we were promised by summer may not open at all. This news has come with some unexpected sacrifices that those behind the project say they are determined to work through. Tuesday, we spoke with the project managers, Phil and Michelle Hermanson about the reason behind the delay.

“It honestly was just promise after promise,” said Michelle. “We moved on the site over six months ago, and Heartland Credit Union made us feel like it was a sure thing.”

Back in April, Phil and Michelle announced that downtown Wichita would have a grocery store and a coffee bar at 111 W Douglas by Riverfest. That date was pushed back and then pushed back again. They had the space, they had the investor and they fulfilled each of the underwriting requirements.

“We met with Heartland Credit Union, and they were very pleasant to work with,” said Phil. ” We had a great loan officer that was very enthusiastic, but they started going through changes; a new CFO and other internal movement.”

Phil says he received a call the night before the final appraisal saying, Heartland Credit Union was pulling out on the loan because they didn’t like the way the lease was written.

“They had the lease for three months and in that time nothing changed,” explained Phil. “I did offer at that time to make any changes needed and was told that it was a done deal, they were pulling out.”

Over the last three months, Phil and Michelle invested over $100,000 of their own money into the 111 W Douglass to create the grocery store and coffee bar they promised.

“I sold my ring,” said Michelle, looking down at her wedding ring finger. “I mean we really believed in this and were told it was a sure thing. We wanted so badly to do this for the downtown community and to tell you the truth, we still do.”

Both Phil and Michelle plan to continue investing in the project and showing the space to potential investors. However, they say they will need the communities help to get the store open this year.

“We believe in this and know that the downtown community wants this to happen so we plan to keep to our word,” said Phil and Michelle.

For a short-term solution they have started a GoFundMe page .

KSN reached out to Heartland Credit Union for a statement and have not heard back.