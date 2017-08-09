Wichita State Basketball Attendance Remains Dominant

Wichita State Athletics Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State men’s basketball attendance topped the 10,000-mark for a 14th consecutive year and ranked 34th nationally, according to the NCAA’s final 2016-17 report.

The No. 34 attendance ranking is the program’s highest in 33 years. WSU has finished in the top-40 in each of the last seven seasons but last reached No. 34 during the 1983-84 campaign. The 2014-15 and 2015-16 Shockers finished 36th and 37th respectively, despite selling out every home date.

The 2016-17 Shockers averaged 10,738 fans for 17 home dates. They sold out 13 of 16 games at 10,506-seat Charles Koch Arena and drew a capacity crowd of 15,004 for a December appearance at INTRUST Bank Arena.

For the fourth-straight year, WSU led the Missouri Valley Conference, ahead of Illinois State (5,943) and Bradley (5,487), and would have done the same in the American Athletic Conference where Cincinnati (9,865) and Memphis (9,622) topped the list.

