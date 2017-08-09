Wednesday afternoon earthquake shakes Caldwell area

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake rattled parts of Sumner County Wednesday afternoon.

The 3.7 magnitude earthquake was reported around 4:15 p.m. approximately four miles north of Caldwell.

Not too many people reported feeling it, according to the USGS “shake map”. Did you feel it? Report it to the USGS.

 

