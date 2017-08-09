Thieves swipe Wichita boy’s special needs trike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita mom is begging thieves to return her son’s custom, special needs tricycle.

Karen Wild and her son Ellis, 16, share a special bond; a bond centered around understanding.

“He teaches us something new every day. It’s fascinating to see the world through his eyes,” said Karen Wild.

Ellis was diagnosed with a seizure disorder when he was 7 months old. A couple of years later, he was diagnosed with autism.

“He is severely autistic. He is non verbal, but he is a happy kid and he has a good time,” Wild said.

Wild said Ellis always has a good time when he’s riding his special trike.

“There is something about the freedom of being able to be mobile and go where you want to go and do what you want to do,” Wild said. “He kind of does this very traditional stem and he will look straight up, with this big smile on his face and he will flick his hands.”

Wild said Ellis’ happiness was stolen on Sunday. She said while she and her family were out-of-town, celebrating a wedding, someone broke into their fenced in yard in College Hill and stole Ellis’ custom trike.

I’m not trying to catch anybody. I don’t want to press any charges. I don’t want anything like that. I just want the tricycle back,” Wild said.

Wild said while she is disappointed, she said the thief can make the situation right, again.

“Somebody made a really, really crappy choice on Sunday, you know, but they have an opportunity to make a good choice today,” she said.

A smaller version of Ellis’ trike is for sale online for more than $1,200.

His fitted, custom trike was donated in 2015 by AMBUCS, a nonprofit dedicated to creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities.

