Testimony ends after emotional day in Swift groping case

The Latest on a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former DJ she accused of groping her (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Testimony has ended for the day in the groping case involving Taylor Swift.

The final testimony on Wednesday came from Frank Bell, Swift’s liaison with radio stations.

He said he asked the employer of David Mueller, a former disc jockey accused of grabbing Swift, to investigate the allegation involving a photo op before a 2013 concert.

He says he didn’t ask that Mueller be fired and instead requested “appropriate action be taken.”

Mueller has sued Swift and others, claiming she cost him his job. He is seeking up to $3 million in damages. Bell is a co-defendant.

Swift’s countersuit alleges sexual assault.

Bell is a longtime friend of Swift’s father, Scott Swift, who was in court watching the proceedings.

___

3:45 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s mother says she and her daughter’s managers decided to tell the bosses of a radio DJ that he had assaulted the singer, hoping he would be fired but not asking them to do so.

Andrea Swift testified Wednesday in the civil trial in federal court in Denver that Taylor Swift told her that David Mueller had groped her during a meet-and-greet before a 2013 concert in Denver.

She said she didn’t contact police in order to protect her daughter, saying she didn’t want the incident to “define her life.”

Mueller denies groping Swift and sued her and her team for causing him to be fired for his job. Andrea Swift is a co-defendant in his lawsuit.

Swift counter-sued, alleging sexual assault.

_____

12:15 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s attorney says several people noticed the pop star was upset after meeting with a former disc jockey for a photo op before a 2013 concert.

Lawyer David Baldridge said Wednesday during a civil trial in the groping case that Swift’s bodyguard Greg Dent had testified in a deposition that he had seen Mueller lift Swift’s skirt.

Baldridge also quoted a deposition by Swift’s photographer Stephanie Simbeck, who said Swift uttered “that guy” had grabbed her behind.

Dent and Simbeck are listed as possible witnesses in the Denver trial.

Mueller has sued Swift, claiming he is being falsely accused and that he was fired over her allegation. He is seeking at least $3 million.

Swift has countersued, claiming she was sexually assaulted.

_____

11:45 a.m.

Former disc jockey David Mueller has acknowledged that a photo of him with his hand behind Taylor Swift is “weird and awkward.” But he insists he was touching Swift in her ribs, not her rear, as she alleges in the groping case.

During testimony Wednesday at the civil trial, Swift attorney Douglas Baldridge repeatedly asked Mueller why his right hand is behind Swift in a pre-concert photo op.

Mueller says his hand was touching Swift’s skirt after he put his arm around her and their arms got crossed.

He said his hand was at rib-cage level and “apparently it went down.”

Baldridge showed the jury several photographs of fans meeting with Swift before the 2013 concert in Denver, pointing out another man who had his arm around Taylor’s shoulder.

Mueller claims in his lawsuit that he is being falsely accused by Swift and he was fired over her allegation.

___

10:50 a.m.

A former disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift has taken the stand again in Denver federal court as testimony resumes in his legal battle with the singer-songwriter.

Wednesday’s court proceedings were delayed by a closed evidentiary hearing that lasted nearly two hours.

David Mueller is a former radio show host. He started testifying Tuesday and was being questioned Wednesday by Swift’s attorney Douglas Baldridge about his claim that Swift falsely accused him of groping her before a 2013 concert.

Mueller was fired by his employer, country music station KYGO, and he’s seeking up to $3 million in damages.

Swift countersued, claiming Mueller sexually assaulted her.

_____

9:30 a.m.

Testimony in Taylor Swift’s lawsuit trial accusing a former Denver DJ of groping her has been delayed while the judge holds a closed hearing to discuss evidence.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez ordered jurors, spectators and the news media to leave his courtroom Wednesday so Swift’s attorneys and lawyers for plaintiff David Mueller could discuss undisclosed evidentiary matters.

Mueller is a former radio show host.

He was scheduled to resume testimony Wednesday after being grilled by Swift attorney Douglas Baldridge Tuesday about his claim that Swift falsely accused him of groping her before a 2013 concert.

He noted that Mueller has said he lost an audio recording of a meeting he had with his bosses at country music station KYGO before they fired him.

Mueller is seeking up to $3 million in damages.

Swift countersued, claiming he sexually assaulted her.

_____

2:25 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s attorneys say they aren’t trying to bankrupt a former Colorado DJ accused of groping the pop superstar before a concert. But they do want others to know “that you can always say no.”

Swift’s attorney attacked the credibility of former Denver DJ David Mueller on Tuesday, asking why a woman who reports an assault would then get sued.

Mueller sued Swift after her team told his bosses at a music station that he reached under her dress and touched her backside before a 2013 concert in Denver. He’s seeking $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation.

Swift countersued Mueller, claiming sexual assault. She’s seeking a symbolic $1, saying she wants to serve as an example to other assault victims.

Swift is expected to testify.