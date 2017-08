BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms rolled through Hoisington and Great Bend Wednesday bringing hail and rain.

Storm Photos: August 9, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ambitious neighbors hop in a canoe in Hoisington. (Photo courtesy Karen Baldyga) A pile of hail sits next to a building in Hoisington. (Photo courtesy Karen Baldyga) Hail fell in Hoisington. (Photo courtesy Karen Baldyga) Clouds roll along the horizon in Great Bend. (Photo Courtesy Jennifer Mayhugh) Hail hits Hoisington. (Photo courtesy Danny Zarzutzki) Ominous clouds approach Hoisington. (Photo Courtesy Stephanie Kaiser) Over an inch of rain falls from the skies in Hoisington. (Photo sent to reportit@ksn.com from Jimmy)

