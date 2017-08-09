Shots fired during west Wichita Gordmans robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating an armed robbery with shots fired at a Wichita Gordmans store. It happened at the store located at the corner of Central and Ridge around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect approached two employees, a 27-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, at the customer service desk of the store.

“The suspect produced a black handgun, pointed it at the female clerk, demanded money, and fired a shot which did not strike her,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The suspect pointed the gun at another clerk at the store and demanded money.

“The suspect fired a second shot which grazed the shoulder of the employee,” said Davidson. “It didn’t break his skin. It barely grazed his shirt.”

Luckily, both employees weren’t seriously injured.

The suspect fled the store and fired several rounds in the parking lot.

A second suspect in the store also fled with stolen clothing around the same time. Police are trying to determine if they were working in conjunction with each other.

If you know anything about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or police investigations at 268-4407.

