Shona Banda accepts plea deal, plans to move to Spokane

By Published: Updated:
Shona Banda (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Shona Banda accepted a plea deal Tuesday in the case against her regarding marijuana and child endangerment charges.

Banda is a medical marijuana advocate who says using cannabis oil has changed her life.

Banda said the plea deal is a 12-month “write in” probation. She explained she doesn’t have to report anywhere, she just needs to inform officials where she is living.

The Finney County Court Administrator has confirmed the plea deal.

According to Banda, she will be moving to Spokane Thursday morning, where marijuana, both medicinal and recreational, is legal.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s