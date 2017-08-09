Shona Banda accepts plea deal, plans to move to Spokane

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Shona Banda accepted a plea deal Tuesday in the case against her regarding marijuana and child endangerment charges.

Banda is a medical marijuana advocate who says using cannabis oil has changed her life.

Banda said the plea deal is a 12-month “write in” probation. She explained she doesn’t have to report anywhere, she just needs to inform officials where she is living.

The Finney County Court Administrator has confirmed the plea deal.

According to Banda, she will be moving to Spokane Thursday morning, where marijuana, both medicinal and recreational, is legal.

