Scary surprise: Man finds boa constrictor in his attic

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – An Englewood, Florida man had had enough of the pest living in the attic. When he tried to find out what was making noise, he was shocked to find out it was a boa constrictor.

Over the past few months, Bob van der Herchen’s son had a feeling something just wasn’t right.

“He used to complain he’d hear sounds in the attic. I didn’t think much of it, I thought maybe it was rats,” said van der Herchen.

His son was convinced it was a snake. Finally, van der Herchen found it hiding among insulation.

“It took three and a half minutes for that snake to move into that rafter space. It was bigger than I expected,” he explained.

Turns out, it was a boa constrictor. A snake trapper found it had shed some skin. It may have been there for around two to four years.

“Over the last couple of years, my wife said she heard sounds in the attic. My son said he heard sounds in the attic,” said van der Herchen.