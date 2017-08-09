Police: Suspects arrested after woman finds stolen car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to 10th and Pershing early Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a woman recently returned from vacation to find her car stolen. As she was driving, her stolen car drove past her. She called 911 and followed the car as she provided directions to authorities.

Police arrived and confronted the suspect at the home. Police eventually arrested two people.

KSN continues to follow this story and will have more at 5 and 6 p.m.

