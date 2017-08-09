Pit Bulls seized in suspected dog fighting ring given new lease on life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three pit bulls were rescued by the Wichita Police Department late last month, after officers uncovered what they believe to be a dog fighting ring.

The dogs were found at a home in the 1300 block of North Chautauqua Street.

Now, a local rescue group is stepping in, to give two of the dogs a helping hand.

Beauties and Beasts Animal Rescue went to the Wichita Animal Shelter this afternoon to pick up the dogs.

“I would never leave any dog behind, to be euthanized, because of what somebody else put it through,” said Randi Carter, a Board Member with Beauties and Beasts.

While picking them up, Carter decided to give the two young dogs names.

She decided to name the female dog Smiles and the male dog Miles.

Carter stressed the importance of getting these dogs out of a terrible situation.

“It’s important for us to get them back out there and rehab them, to show people that even though people are cruel to these animals, and try to make them aggressive, mean dogs, that isn’t always the case, and with proper, love, time and care, that these dogs can be amazing family pets,” said Carter.

With that care, Carter hopes it will also give these dogs a new lease on life.

“It is so important, no matter how this ends, to get them out and give them that chance,” said Carter.

Carter says they were hoping to pick up the third dog.

However, she says, it passed away from hookworms and from being malnourished.

Carter says both Miles and Smiles visited the vet today.

Going forward, she will do some training and testing with them to get them ready for adoption.

Wichita Police say the investigation into the possible dog fighting ring is ongoing and that no arrests have been made.