COWLEY CO., Kan. (KSNW)- An inmate has gone missing from the Winfield Correctional Facility.

The Cowley county Sheriff’s office says 53 year old Lewis Mitchell was last seen Tuesday the 8th at 9:30 p.m.

Lewis is six-foot-one and weighs 210 pounds. He has black and grey hair and brown eyes.

Lewis was last seen wearing a state-issued white t-shirt with blue jeans or grey sweat pants. He also may be wearing a red hoodie.

Lewis is considered dangerous so if you see him, call police immediately.