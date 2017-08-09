Lucky dog finds new home with Reno Co. deputy

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A lucky dog has a new home after an animal welfare check in Reno County Tuesday.

Deputy VanWey with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 7000 block of E Silver Lake Road in Pretty Prairie Tuesday. The caller was concerned about a dog that may have been hit by a car or shot.

When VanWey arrived, the dog appeared to have a broken leg. Neighbors in the area said the dog was either a stray or someone abandoned him.

VanWey called the animal shelter who advised him if he brought the dog in, the county would have to foot the bill. Putting the dog down was also an option.

Instead of killing the dog, VanWey personally paid for the dog to see a veterinarian. The dog was released from the vet Wednesday with medication, updated rabies shot and a repaired dislocated hip.

VanWey and his wife named the dog Dodge, since he dodged a bullet and found a new forever home.

