KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, August 9, 2017

5:30AM Storm tracker radar shows a few leftover showers this morning. These have survived travels across western Kansas. They will continue to move east this am and some should hold together. Overall today looks cloudy and warm with below normal temps. While storms this morning are not expected to be strong or severe we could see some stronger ones later this afternoon and evening

4:30AM We are tracking a few spotty showers this morning. For a live look at your radar click right here. ksn.com/weather