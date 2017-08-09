Kansas’ chief justice reports to jury duty

By Published:
Chief Justice Lawton Nuss
Chief Justice Lawton Nuss (AP Photo/Topeka Capital-Journal, Thad Allton)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – If a Kansas man had been convicted at trial of felony theft, one of his jurors might have been none other than the top official on the judicial panel that ultimately could have reviewed his appeal.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss reported for jury duty Tuesday with 51 other Shawnee County residents, an opinion he was drafting in his briefcase.

Nuss wasn’t selected because the defendant avoided trial by pleading guilty.

Nuss said Wednesday he was prepared to be there as long as the process took, spending idle time checking his emails on his iPhone.

As a 15-year member of Kansas’ high court, Nuss has been called for jury duty three times but didn’t have to report for duty the first two times.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s