El Dorado Pool dyed purple earlier this week, forces shutdown

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The El Dorado pool was forced to close after someone dyed the pool a purple color on Sunday.

Even though some may find the act innocent, it is being considered vandalism and authorities are looking for the culprit.

A note was left at the swimming pool that said the dye used was not toxic and it would not stain the pool and it would filter out within a few days.

The pool was shut down on Sunday and Monday for cleanup.

If anyone has information about the vandalism, authorities are asking to please contact Crime Stoppers at 316-321-1080 or submit a tip via email at eldoradocrimestoppers@eldoks.com.

