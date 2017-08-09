CASA Sedgwick County still in need of volunteers

Related Coverage CASA of Sedgwick County needs volunteers

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Each day in Sedgwick County, two children enter into the foster care system.

They are then taken on a whirlwind of experiences to best determine their next placement. Multiple professionals enter their lives to do their due diligence for the child’s needs but one person is there to advocate for the child’s best interest: enter the CASA volunteer.

CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocate is a volunteer who is matched with a child in the foster system to be a consistent presence and advocate for the child. The Sedgwick County sector of CASA is in need of volunteers. Only eight percent of Sedgwick County foster children are getting help from a CASA volunteer. All of them have a legal right to a volunteer.

“When CASA brings a child into the courtroom, and says, ‘stop, system, look at this child,’ they’ll learn more in five minutes about the child then they have the last six months on paper,” CASA Sedgwick County executive director Ashley Thorne said.

Thorne says, the four juvenile judges in the county consider CASA volunteers their eyes and ears outside the courtroom.

All the children who receive a CASA volunteer have been victim of unimaginable horrors such as abuse, neglect or sex trafficking. They often depend on their CASA volunteer to be a professional in their life that does not back down, regardless of circumstances.

KSN spoke to a volunteer in Sedgwick County about her experience.

“The reason I was interested is because I went through a situation when I was younger and I had a lot of support to help me through that situation but I realized shortly after that that not that many people have that support. So I wanted to be that person for a kiddo that needed that help because without the people that were in my life, I’m not sure who I would be today,” Michelle Ternes said.

Ternes works in admissions for a local university and had an interest in helping older children in the system. She matched with a teenage girl who went through the same difficult situation that Ternes did. Their initial meeting was at the juvenile detention center and Ternes admits, it was difficult seeing a teenager in a jumpsuit.

“I opened it up with who I was, why I was there, why I chose her case and I just saw the light come back to her eyes,” Ternes said.

Since then, they’ve been a match. Ternes has witnessed her CASA child go from being insistent she was not going to college to picking a major and and taking steps towards higher education.

Ternes says depending on where her CASA child is in her case, she adjusts the amount of time she needs to spend with the child to properly advocate for her current needs. When the child was in a needier part of her case, Ternes said she spent probably 6-8 hours a month with her. Now, the child is in custody of her family and receiving support that way, only requiring about three hours a month with Ternes.

“There are lots of children out there that don’t have the support most people do, and if there’s anything you can do to help them, this should be the organization you volunteer for,” Ternes said.

Since KSN wrote a story last week , 11 people have voiced interest in volunteering according to Thorne.

Children in foster care face problems children who are not in foster care don’t. For example, foster care children who do not return home on time are considered “runaways” and thrown in jail. Thorne said, sometimes all it takes is peeling back the layers of the problem to discover: usually one of their most basic needs is missing, such as housing, safety, food or love.

Thorne tells a story of her own CASA child who was considered a runaway when it was really just a circumstantial issue.

“One time, all it was she was really sick and she wanted to go get cough medicine from Walmart. But she was reported as a runaway because she left the premises and didn’t come back right away,” Thorne said.

CASA will train volunteers in the area of the expertise they need and connect them with community resources, like United Way, to equip them with the proper tools to take care of the child’s needs.

The next training is on October 10 at the United Way building. Click here for details.

