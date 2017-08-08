WSU men’s basketball attendance ranked Top-35 in the country

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State men’s basketball attendance topped the 10,000-mark for a 14th consecutive year and ranked 34th nationally, according to the NCAA’s final 2016-17 report.

The No. 34 attendance ranking is the program’s highest in 33 years. WSU has finished in the top-40 in each of the last seven seasons but last reached No. 34 during the 1983-84 campaign. The 2014-15 and 2015-16 Shockers finished 36th and 37th respectively, despite selling out every home date.

The 2016-17 Shockers averaged 10,738 fans for 17 home dates. They sold out 13 of 16 games at 10,506-seat Charles Koch Arena and drew a capacity crowd of 15,004 for a December appearance at INTRUST Bank Arena.

For the fourth-straight year, WSU led the Missouri Valley Conference, ahead of Illinois State (5,943) and Bradley (5,487), and would have done the same in the American Athletic Conference where Cincinnati (9,865) and Memphis (9,622) topped the list.

The American ranked eighth among the 32 Division I conferences with an average of 5,744 per contest (not including WSU attendance). Five of the 11 holdovers finished among the top-100 nationally: Cincinnati (42), Memphis (46), UConn (52), SMU (76) and Temple (94).

WSU has played in front of at least 10,000 fans at 198-consecutive regular season games, stretching back to December of 2004. Average season attendance at Shocker games has topped 10,000 in all 14 seasons since the arena’s 2003 renovation and rededication.