WSU looking for the next WuShock

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You see him roaming around the crowd trying to pump fans up. But, did you know a lot goes into finding the perfect WuShock?

“As anyone from in or around Wichita knows, Wu Shock is the face of the university,” said Kelli Rappard, Wichita State University Spirit Coordinator.

“We’re very proud of how our Wus do. We want them to stay on top of their game and always improve.” said current WuShock and WSU senior.

KSN photojournalist Dylan Dietz takes us behind the scenes as students try out to become Wichita State’s next mascot.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.