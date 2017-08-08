Wichita restaurant owner pleads guilty to drug trafficking

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking from his business and his home.

Federal prosecutors say 62-year-old Gerald Beasley pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He agreed to forfeit the building where his restaurant, Tiara’s Place, was located. He’ll also forfeit his Andover home, several real estate properties, bank accounts, $75,000 in cash and other assets.

Two co-defendants also pleaded guilty Monday. Terry Beasley, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to money laundering, and Brandon Smith, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Sentencing for Gerald Beasley is scheduled for Oct. 30. Terry Beasley will be sentenced Nov. 6 and Smith will be sentenced Nov. 13.

