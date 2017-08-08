Wichita native Zach Franklin waived by the 49ers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ever since he graduated from Washburn University this past spring, it’s been an eventful summer for Zach Franklin. The former Wichita Northwest star went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, eventually signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

As the 49ers get set to come to Kansas City Friday for their preseason opener, they waived Franklin today. The defensive back has been dealing with an ankle injury, and hopefully he’ll be able to latch onto another team sooner than later! One thing’s for sure: Franklin is entering the NFL with plenty of motivation and a chip on his shoulder.