Wichita native Zach Franklin waived by the 49ers

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ever since he graduated from Washburn University this past spring, it’s been an eventful summer for Zach Franklin. The former Wichita Northwest star went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, eventually signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

As the 49ers get set to come to Kansas City Friday for their preseason opener, they waived Franklin today. The defensive back has been dealing with an ankle injury, and hopefully he’ll be able to latch onto another team sooner than later! One thing’s for sure: Franklin is entering the NFL with plenty of motivation and a chip on his shoulder.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s