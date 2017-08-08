Wichita man arrested, faces possible human trafficking charges

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is behind bars and faces possible charges of human trafficking after being arrested Saturday.

The Garden City Police Department received information August 4 of possible prostitution in Garden City. According to Garden City Police Captain Randy Ralston, an investigation into the case led authorities to arrest 34-year-old Joe Wimbley.

Authorities discovered that a 31-year-old woman was being forced to provide services for money for Wimbley and he was threatening the victim with bodily harm if she did not comply. Information gathered by authorities showed that Wimbley had physically harmed the woman in the past and she had signs of possible physical abuse.

Family Crisis was contacted to assist in the investigation.

Wimbley was arrested and booked in the Finney County Jail. The victim was released to family

This investigation is ongoing.

