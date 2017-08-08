Two arrested after special needs child suffers extreme malnutrition

Kiala Pollman and Elias Allen (Courtesy: Garden City Police)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Garden City mother and stepfather were arrested Friday after a child suffered extreme malnutrition.

On September 9, 2016, the Garden City Police Department was contacted by the Department of Children and Family and notified that a two-year-old boy from Garden City was admitted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with life-threatening illnesses.

The investigation revealed the two-year-old special needs child suffered from extreme malnutrition and dehydration. The child requires special care and feeding and has since birth. It is alleged that the child was not cared for properly and medical care was neglected for the child by the parents.

The child required extensive medical treatment for life-threatening conditions. The child has since been released from the hospital and is currently in foster care.

The mother of the child, 26-year-old Kiala Pollman, and the stepfather, 31-year-old Elias Allen, were arrested and booked in the Finney County Jail.

The two could face possible charges of attempted second-degree murder and abuse of child.

