Suspect in Missouri police officer shooting arrested

This undated photo released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows Ian McCarthy, of Clinton, Mo., who has been identified as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Clinton police officer Gary Michael during a traffic stop late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (Missouri State Highway Patrol via AP)

CLINTON, Mo. (KSHB)  – Officials have arrested a man in Henry County in the death of a Clinton, Missouri police officer Sunday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has confirmed that the man is Ian McCarthy. He was taken into custody on U Highway near Missouri 7.

McCarthy has been charged with first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action in Henry County.

He has a criminal history in New Hampshire, including possession of a dangerous weapon, reckless and disorderly conduct, and first-degree assault. He has an active warrant out for his arrest in that state.

In the assault, McCarthy was found guilty of stabbing a minor in the neck, chest, and abdomen. Court documents called the boy’s injuries “severe.” He was ordered to pay restitution to the victim and his mother but he later got that ruling overturned.

McCarthy is accused of killing Officer Gary Michael, 37, who died from a gunshot wound after a traffic stop turned violent around 10:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Green Street and North 2nd Street (MO Highway 13) in Clinton.

The report from the Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver of a Dodge Nitro got out of the vehicle during the traffic stop and started shooting.

Michael returned fire, but the suspect managed to get back in the Nitro and drive away, crashing the car just two blocks west, officials said. Tactical teams have cordoned off the area around the crash as they work to locate the suspect.

“When I got to the door, I heard one pop, then four after that,” said witness Levi Pajula, who works across the street. “I saw one officer being picked up by another officer. It was not a pretty scene to describe.”

Sergeant Bill Lowe of the Missouri Highway Patrol told 41 Action News the traffic stop was in regard to a registration violation.

“You know a lot of people call traffic stops routine,” said Lowe, “but there isn’t a routine traffic stop. We’re always mindful that something bad could happen.”

Lowe said there’s no dash cam or body cam video available of the incident.

Law enforcement had set up checkpoints around Clinton to assist in the manhunt.

“You know it’s a tragedy obviously for his family, it’s a tragedy for Clinton Police Department, but it’s a tragedy for this community,” said Lowe. “You know he was doing his job. He was there protecting and serving, and that’s what we are called to do, and he did it.”

Michael, a local to the Clinton area, was in his first year on the Clinton police force. He was a parent and husband.

“He has a loving wife. I just met his brother-in-law, and he says he helps raise his kids also,” said Pajula. “He was one of the good ones. Most you can’t find around.”

