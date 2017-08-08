Special counsel Mueller discloses finances, law firm clients

Associated Press Published:
Robert Mueller
FILE - In this June 13, 2013 file photo, FBI Director Robert Mueller listens as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, as the House Judiciary Committee held an oversight hearing on the FBI. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team of lawyers investigating potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign is still growing, but its early composition reveals a breadth of experience in criminal law and in following the money. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller is disclosing his assets and income, including nearly $3.5 million he earned at a Washington law firm and speaking engagements worth more than $240,000.

A financial disclosure released by the Justice Department and made public by Politico also shows that Mueller’s former law firm, WilmerHale, represented some big-name companies, including Facebook, Intel and Apple. Mueller’s finances are public record because of his appointment as special counsel.

The former FBI director’s finances will likely face scrutiny from President Donald Trump’s attorneys and Trump supporters who have been looking for conflicts of interest to call into question his independence. Mueller is investigating Russia’s interference in the election and possible collusion with Trump associates. His filing shows a Justice Department ethics official found “no apparent conflicts of interest.”

Related Posts