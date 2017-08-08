Pratt declares water warning due to leaks in four water lines

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The city commission in Pratt has declared a water warning for that city.

The city says a major water supply shortage is present due to a leak in at least four of the city’s 10 main water lines.

The warning encourages voluntary conservation majors and to reduce or eliminate non-essential use of water. The city said the warning will remain in effect until rescinded.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.