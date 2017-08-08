Pratt declares water warning due to leaks in four water lines

This photo provided by the Pratt Tribune shows a water main break.

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The city commission in Pratt has declared a water warning for that city.

The city says a major water supply shortage is present due to a leak in at least four of the city’s 10 main water lines.

The warning encourages voluntary conservation majors and to reduce or eliminate non-essential use of water. The city said the warning will remain in effect until rescinded.

