Police investigating double homicide in Newton

Newton police are investigating a double homicide on Roanoke Court. (KSN News)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton police are investigating a double homicide. It happened in the northwestern part of the city on Roanoke Court in an apartment complex.

Officials have identified a suspect, but the suspect isn’t yet in custody. Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Right now, officials are not identifying the victims or saying how they died.

The Harvey County Sheriff and Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting Newton police in the investigation.

